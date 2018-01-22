Venomous stonefish found near beach

DEADLY FISH: Toogoom resident Daniel Wayne snapped pictures of the venomous fish on a boat ramp at Toogoom.

TOOGOOM residents were left stunned after pictures of a highly venomous and deadly fish were posted to social media overnight.

Toogoom resident Daniel Wayne snapped pictures of the venomous stonefish on a boat ramp on Sunday.

The photos were posted to the Facebook group Toogoom Community Group.

Under the post, Toogoom residents expressed their concern about the sighting.

"That's it... between these, blue bottles, those other things found at Fraser, sting rays and JAWS, I will just admire the sea from the shoreline," Chelle Belle wrote.

"Does anyone know if they're likely to be other parts of the beach? I know it sounds like a dumb question but I've only ever heard of them being under boardwalks," Michelle Kaplan wrote.

The animal is regarded as the most venomous of all fish according to Queensland Museum.

In 2015, two people were hospitalised from stonefish stings.