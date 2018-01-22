Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Venomous stonefish found near beach

DEADLY FISH: Toogoom resident Daniel Wayne snapped pictures of the venomous fish on a boat ramp at Toogoom.
DEADLY FISH: Toogoom resident Daniel Wayne snapped pictures of the venomous fish on a boat ramp at Toogoom. Daniel Wayne
Blake Antrobus
by

TOOGOOM residents were left stunned after pictures of a highly venomous and deadly fish were posted to social media overnight.

Toogoom resident Daniel Wayne snapped pictures of the venomous stonefish on a boat ramp on Sunday.

The photos were posted to the Facebook group Toogoom Community Group.

 

DEADLY FISH: Toogoom resident Daniel Wayne snapped pictures of the venomous fish on a boat ramp at Toogoom.
DEADLY FISH: Toogoom resident Daniel Wayne snapped pictures of the venomous fish on a boat ramp at Toogoom. Daniel Wayne

Under the post, Toogoom residents expressed their concern about the sighting.

"That's it... between these, blue bottles, those other things found at Fraser, sting rays and JAWS, I will just admire the sea from the shoreline," Chelle Belle wrote.

"Does anyone know if they're likely to be other parts of the beach? I know it sounds like a dumb question but I've only ever heard of them being under boardwalks," Michelle Kaplan wrote.

 

DEADLY FISH: Toogoom resident Daniel Wayne snapped pictures of the venomous fish on a boat ramp at Toogoom.
DEADLY FISH: Toogoom resident Daniel Wayne snapped pictures of the venomous fish on a boat ramp at Toogoom. Daniel Wayne

The animal is regarded as the most venomous of all fish according to Queensland Museum.

In 2015, two people were hospitalised from stonefish stings.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  editors picks fcenvironment fraser coast stonefish toogoom

Fraser Coast Chronicle
10 jobs on the Fraser Coast you can apply for right now

10 jobs on the Fraser Coast you can apply for right now

Here are 10 jobs you can apply for right now on the Fraser Coast, from all different fields and qualifications.

Nurse stole $23,700 from 81-year-old patient

The victim's son noticed the transactions.

Dingo extinction feared by experts

ENDANGERED: Experts believe pure bred dingoes could soon become extinct.

Number of pure bred dingoes significantly reduced.

WHAT'S ON: Bus run for Coast's 'By The C' concert

Buses will run between Maryborough and Hervey Bay for the By The C concert next month.

Traffic will be packed for the major Coast event.

Local Partners