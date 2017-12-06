Venue change might make M'boro kids miss carols

Fraser Coast Carols in the Park and Apex Santa Fair in 2016.

Valerie Horton

THE Maryborough City Progress Association has raised concerns Maryborough children will miss out on this year's Carols in the Park due to their relocation from Queens Park.

Wet weather prompted the organisers to move the carols to the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Progress Association president Kylie Nitz said locals without vehicles could miss out on the event, as they were unable to walk to the Showgrounds from Maryborough City.

She said a local bus company had been contacted to help resolve the situation.

"I'm hopeful, but with such short notice I'm not confident," Ms Nitz said.

"It would be an amazing Christmas gift to the community if they can help.

"The MCPAI would happily contribute what it can towards a bus and I'm sure all passengers would be happy to pay a gold coin donation for each trip."

Maryborough Carols in the Park will be held this Sunday from 2.30pm at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Pre-show entertainment will begin 5.30pm.