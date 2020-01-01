Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Venus Williams is hopeful of starting 2020 in Adelaide.
Venus Williams is hopeful of starting 2020 in Adelaide.
Tennis

Venus ‘setback’ means Brisbane misses out

by Marco Monteverde
1st Jan 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VENUS Williams has pulled out of the Brisbane International.

The American veteran, a winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles, said she suffered a training "setback".

"Unfortunately I will not be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," Williams said

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"I look forward to being in Australia in the new year and will see everyone in Adelaide (for the Adelaide International)."

Williams, who had been given a wildcard, was due to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday morning.

BI organisers will announce a replacement for Williams on Thursday.

The tournament starts on Monday at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

More Stories

Show More
ash barty brisbane international tennis venus williams
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Alistair Brightman's top news photos from 2019

        premium_icon GALLERY: Alistair Brightman's top news photos from 2019

        News Here is a selection of Alistair Brightman's standout images from the year that was 2019

        GALLERY: New Year's Eve celebrations at the Brolga Theatre

        premium_icon GALLERY: New Year's Eve celebrations at the Brolga Theatre

        Whats On Live music rang out as hundreds gathered to ring in 2020

        GALLERY: Hervey Bay celebrates New Year's Eve

        premium_icon GALLERY: Hervey Bay celebrates New Year's Eve

        Whats On Take a look through our gallery of photos from the night

        Man, 21, in M'boro court over alleged NYE stabbing

        premium_icon Man, 21, in M'boro court over alleged NYE stabbing

        Crime Man due to face Maryborough court today