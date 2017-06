A JURY has found a Hervey Bay man not-guilty of eight child sex related offences.

The man, who cannot be named, sobbed as the verdict was read out in Hervey Bay District Court on Thursday afternoon.

He had been accused of the rape and indecent treatment of his friend's 11-year-old daughter.

It took jurors one day to return the unanimous verdict.

The next sittings of the Hervey Bay District Court will begin in late July.