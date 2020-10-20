Menu
Verdict reached in sisters sex abuse trial

Jessica Cook
20th Oct 2020 7:00 PM
A MIXED verdict has been returned in a case where a man was accused of a raft of child sex offences.

The crown had alleged the man sexually abused his two nieces from the mid 80s to 2000.

He was found guilty of five charges that included maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, one count of unlawful carnal knowledge and one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

District Court Judge David Reid said it appeared that the jury had rejected the evidence given by one of the two women.

They also did not believe evidence given by another family member who had told the court he witnessed sexual acts between a child and the man on a Christmas Day.

Judge Reid said that the mixed verdict made sentencing "somewhat difficult".

He said he would need some time to look over the verdict before sentencing.

The man was remanded in custody until sentencing on Thursday.

