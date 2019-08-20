Vet bills reveal 10 most expensive dogs to own in Australia
ANYONE wanting to become a dog owner knows the investment in a fur-baby is going to hit their bottom line.
And some dogs are going to be more expensive to keep than others, especially when it comes to visits to the vet.
According to data from Pet Insurance Australia, as a general rule, crossbreeds typically have lower costs than purebreeds.
Purebred dogs are also more likely to go to the vet than crossbreeds.
"The average claims cost for a crossbreed animal in 2018 was $445, and $470 for a purebred," spokeswoman Nadia Crighton said.
There are some dogs however whose claims costs are more than double the average.
The most expensive is the Bullmastiff ($1,052), followed by the British Bulldog ($965) and the Shar-Pei ($906).
Despite the Bullmastiff's hefty bill, it is the Bulldog that goes most often to the vet, on average three times in 2018.
"The good news for Australians is that the dog breed that goes least often to the vet is the Kelpie, on average 1.1 times in 2018," Crighton said.
And the type of breed is not he only cost consideration these days. With dogs living longer, specialist treatment is becoming much more common.
Here are some of the top claims for dogs and the approximate costs:
- Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus - $1,500 - $8,500
- Elbow Dysplasia - $1,200 - $4,500
- Peritonitis - $1,000 - $7,000
- Cataract - $3,000 - $8,000
- Intervertebral disc disease - $1,000 - $10,000
- Cruciate ligament - $1,500 - $5,500 - has sub-limit of $2,600
- Snake bite toxicity - $1,000 - $4,000+
- Ingestion of a foreign object - $2,000 - $12,000+
10 MOST EXPENSIVE DOG BREEDS (average claims cost of more than $750 per year)
- Bullmastiff - $1,052
- British Bulldog - $965
- Shar-Pei - $906
- Bull Terrier - $898
- Dogue De Bordeaux - $887
- French Bulldog - $871
- Dobermann - $870
- Bernese Mountain Dog - $842
- Boxer - $841
- Great Dane - $832