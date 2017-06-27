Veteran Coast runner to top of three decades of marathons

Alison Coleman off to the Gold Coast for her 33rd Gold Coast Marathon.

ALISON Coleman hasn't let age deter her from her mammoth run in the upcoming Gold Coast marathon.

The 68-year-old, who last year celebrated three decades of marathon running, will be topping it off with her 33rd run in the annual race this weekend, rubbing shoulders with hundreds of runners looking to crack the annual record.

With over 100 marathons under her belt over her decorated 38-year running career, Coleman loves nothing more than the positivity that comes with the race scene.

"These days I'm not so worried about the time; I'm just aiming to finish it and have a good time,” Coleman said.

"The camaraderie is great, and there's a real aura of positivity with these races.”

Coleman has come a long way from simple jog-walks along the Ululah park during the fun-run era of 1979, with titles from New Zealand and Oregon under her belt over the years.

But it was always the positivity of the sport scene that brought her back to the marathons.

Coleman joked that with the energy and positivity created from the runners, "you could light up Australia.”

"Runners feed off the spectator's joy and happiness... it feels great when you get cheered on and encouraged,” she said.

"I'm looking to go another few years to achieve the all-time record of most Gold Coast marathons run. I love the independence that comes with the marathons.”

The Gold Coast Marathon starts this weekend from 7.20am on Saturday.