Avraam Papadopoulos of the Roar during the Round 7 A-League match between Newcastle Jets and Brisbane Roar at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Sunday, December 9, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Soccer

Veteran defender leaves the Roar

by Marco Monteverde
28th Jan 2019 9:10 AM
Experienced defender Avraam Papadopoulos has parted ways with Brisbane Roar.

The 34-year-old former Greek international and the Roar have agreed to a mutual termination of his Brisbane contract which was due to expire at the end of the season.

Weekend reports out of Greece suggested Papadopoulos, currently sidelined with a buttock injury, was keen to rejoin his former club Olympiacos.

Papadopoulos - already in Greece where he is receiving treatment for his injury - joined the Roar in February 2017, and made 35 appearances in all competitions for the club.

His last game for the struggling Roar was Brisbane's 4-1 A-League loss to Wellington Phoenix at Westpac Stadium on December 22.

That defeat was also former coach John Aloisi's final match in charge before his resignation less than a week later.

