Veteran honours unsung heroes of Vietnam battles

FREEDOM PARK in Hervey Bay was a place of tribute this morning, with the community turning out in droves to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan.

Among the crowd for the short but poignant service was Clive Saunders, president of the Vietnam Veterans Association of Australia (Queensland) Hervey Bay City Sub-Branch.

In his moving address to the public, Mr Saunders paid tribute to the many support people who made a difference in the lives of the men who fought in 1966.

The Battle of Long Tan was widely known as one of the fiercest battles fought by Australian soldiers.

"I saw the war in a much different way to how a lot of blokes did," Mr Saunders said.

"Everyone thinks of the Australian soldier being in Vietnam but there were also a lot of people that supported us.

"We had medics, cooks and everything like that and some of the important people were the posties.

"The only communication with home was the postal service."

Hervey Bay VVAA president Clive Saunders gave a moving speech at the well-attended ceremony in Freedom Park this morning.

With a special visit from Gundiah State School students and a fantastic turnout from the public, Mr Saunders said he was overwhelmed by the massive show of support for the Diggers.

"People came from everywhere and it was a magnificent service," he said.

"They (students) raised and lowered the flag and laid their own wreaths and they did a great job."

Councillor Denis Chapman agreed, adding it was pleasing to see everyone observing social distancing rules on the day.

"There was a lot of people there (considering) what is going on in the world at the moment, so it was great to see people still respecting the veterans, while practising social distancing," Mr Chapman said.

"The way the wreaths were laid and the way the service was run, was just lovely."

After the service, about 80 people returned to the Hervey Bay RSL for lunch and a chat.

"When you look at the servicemen, they all have their own stories and it's great to see them being able to come together and talk about their stories," Mr Chapman said.