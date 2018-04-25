Veteran marches proudly with granddaughters by his side

War veteran Trevor Jones with his granddaughters Lexi and Hannah Lowcock.

WITH mock medals displayed proudly on her shirt, Hannah Lowcock, 6, marched beside her veteran grandfather with her head held high.

Her grandfather, Trevor Jones, was just 16-years-old when he joined the army in 1965.

Now aged 69, he spends Anzac Day remembering those who did not make it home from war.

Mr Jones worked in logistics and at the age of 22, he was already in Vietnam.

"We unloaded the troops from vessels and kept guard," he said.

"It was our job to make everything safe."

Mr Jones was living in Shellharbour in NSW before he was sent to Western Australia to join the army.

It was his first time being away from home.

Mr Jones was among more than 100 people who attended the dawn service in Howard on Anzac Day to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers.

He reminisced on his time in the war of which he said he was still haunted.

Mr Jones still remembered recovering bodies from the USS Frank E. Evans of the United States Navy when it collided with the HMAS Melbourne of the Royal Australian Navy in 1969.

"When we went to Vietnam it all escalated," he said.

"I still have flash backs sometimes which is one of the hardest parts."

When asked if she was proud of her grandfather, Hannah looked admiringly up to her hero before nodding shyly.

Hannah and her sister, Lexi, 4, were just some of the children who woke up extra early to attend the dawn service.

Mr Jones said he was thrilled to see so many young people attend the commemorations.

"It's good to see so many more people especially in this area come to the dawn services and main marches every year," he said.

"The main march has a lot of schools get involved which I think is very important."