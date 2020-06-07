Veteran M’boro teacher reflects on ‘1000 highlights’

IF YOU went to school in Maryborough sometime within the last half century, chances are you know Ken Murtagh.

For 46 years, the veteran teacher has educated and guided the children of the Heritage City during stints at the state high school, St Mary’s and, most recently, the special school.

He believes his responsibility to nurture young minds applies both in and out of the classroom.

That’s why alongside his classroom duties, he has co-ordinated Duke of Edinburgh efforts for 34 years.

“I started teaching in 1974 and it wasn’t very long before I realised that what kids learn in classroom sets them up for their careers and what they learn outside the classroom prepares them for life,” Mr Murtagh told the Chronicle.

He has guided countless young people through hikes through the Wongi State Forest and overnight treks around Biggenden.

For his tireless dedication to education and mentorship, Mr Murtagh has been awarded an OAM as part of this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

He said seeing students reach and exceed their potential kept him committed to his work over so many decades.

“There have been 1000 highlights,” he said.

“I love seeing kids have success.

“At the end of their journey, they have to write a log. I get goosebumps when I read them.”

Mr Murtagh said completing the Duke of Edinburgh bronze, silver or gold medals was an opportunity for students to stand out from the crowd when looking for a job.

“if they put those on their resume, it shows they’re self motivated,” he said.

“It’s not taught at school, it’s what they do outside the school.

“They have to volunteer. Kids work in soup kitchens, mow people’s lawns.

“The community benefits and the kids benefit by getting their awards.”

Mr Murtagh has taught in Maryborough for all but three of his 46 teaching years.

Those three were spent in nearby Biggenden as part of his country placement.

Two of the schools he has taught at, he also attended as a student.

“They’re my schools. Any time something wasn’t looking good for the school, I was determined to sort it,” Mr Murtagh said.

A lifelong sports fan, he served as sports master at St Mary’s for 13 years, organising the school’s sports carnivals.

He was assistant sports master at Maryborough State High School before that.

The humble educator, who now works two days a week at Maryborough Special School and still organises Duke of Edinburgh camps, said he did not know who nominated him but it was an honour to be acknowledged.