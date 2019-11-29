Menu
Bayside Christian College principal for 2020, Noela Ensbey, with deputy principal Jo Alston.
Veteran teacher steps into top job at Bay college

Christian Berechree
christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
29th Nov 2019 11:00 AM
WHEN Noela Ensbey and her husband moved to Hervey Bay, they expected to wind down towards retirement.

Instead, the veteran teacher is about to step into the top job at the Fraser Coast’s fastest-growing school.

Mrs Ensbey, having served as director of learning and curriculum for two years, will become principal of Bayside Christian College from next year. She will oversee a period of immense growth as the college builds its new senior school campus.

Mrs Ensbey said she felt excited to lead the school at such a significant time.

She said the school’s executive leadership team worked together to lead the school so the pressure did not entirely fall on one person.

Mrs Ensbey spent 30 years as a teacher at Scots PGC College in Warwick before moving to Hervey Bay.

She has been with Bayside for two years.

The school’s Christian values played a large role in its exponential growth, she said.

“A Christian basis and values are what most people want for their children,” Mrs Ensbey said.

Next year will be a year of new beginning for Bayside.

Not only will Mrs Ensbey take on the top job but the school’s first Year 12 cohort will graduate.

They will be among the first Year 12 students in Queensland to go through the ATAR system.

