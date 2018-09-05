Veterans' partners open arms to next generation

SUPPORT: Partners of Veterans Association (PVA) Hervey Bay co-ordinator Ann Cossey and member Gwen Wells have supported each other through some tough times since joining PVA.

SUPPORT: Partners of Veterans Association (PVA) Hervey Bay co-ordinator Ann Cossey and member Gwen Wells have supported each other through some tough times since joining PVA. Jodie Callcott

ANN Cossey was on the verge of leaving her husband when she discovered a support group for partners of Australian veterans.

Her late husband served in the Vietnam war and when he returned to Australia, she said he wasn't the same.

"What we went through when our husbands came back from Vietnam wasn't very nice," she said.

"My husband came home with post-traumatic stress disorder...plus the worse thing for them was when they came home, Australians wouldn't accept them, they wouldn't give them jobs and you weren't allowed to tell them that you went to Vietnam because you wouldn't get a job.

"And in those days, you had a choice, you went and did your national service, or you went to jail."

<< FOLLOW HERE FOR MORE COMMUNITY NEWS >>

Ann said it was thanks to the ladies at Partners of Veterans Association that she could laugh and talk to other women who knew exactly what she was experiencing.

"We need each other, because a lot of the veterans come back from conflict with PTSD, some cases are worse than others, and the wives need to get out of the house, get off the egg shells and have a cup of coffee, a chat and a laugh.

"A lot of partners feel socially isolated because of their partner's medial and physiological needs.

"It's hard for the men, but it's also hard for the wives."

Ann said she wanted to create a Hervey Bay group because there was a generation behind her who need social support.

"The push to create more groups is coming from the state president because she sees there is a need.

"But the main thing is we have a lot of younger people in our community that we're unaware of from later conflicts.

"They (members) can find out what they're entitled to and what services they can access, there's a helpline number that's manned by other members throughout Queensland and it's the cost of a local call.

"But, they want the friendship and they want someone to know what they're going through."

Partners of Veterans Association Hervey Bay meet the fourth Wednesday of the month.

For information, phone Ann on 0412 757 112.