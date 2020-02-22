Vets thrilled at military fake’s conviction

Members of the Maryborough RSL Sub-branch discuss the outcomes of the case against convicted military fake Craig Lenihan. Photo: Alistair Brightman

A MARYBOROUGH war veteran who spent 24 years in the air force still looks up to the sky when he hears an aeroplane or helicopter overhead.

Peter Daetz said he was proud to serve his country and enjoyed doing so.

Mr Daetz was among those who yesterday wore their service decorations to Maryborough Magistrates Court where Craig Michael Lenihan was sentenced after pleading guilty to falsely representing to be a returned soldier, sailor or airman.

The Maryborough RSL Club general manager was fined $750.

He also copped a $250 fine for a drug-related offence.

That conviction was not recorded.

Mr Daetz said those who protested were thrilled the matter had been finalised.

“I was upset when the allegations were made,” he said.

Angry veterans protested at the courthouse during all of Lenihan’s appearances.

Phil McIntyre said he was pleased the matter was over.

“This went on for too long,” he said.

Jason Scanes said the conviction was a good outcome and hoped the RSL could move forward.

Ex-serviceman Shaun Kenny had a similar view.

He said the whole ordeal had caused much distress.

Meanwhile, Maryborough RSL Sub-branch president George Mellick said the board would meet to review the situation and its responsibilities as an employer.

Mr Mellick reaffirmed Lenihan’s service background was not a requirement for his role of general manger of the RSL’s club operations.

Lenihan has been on stress leave since November.