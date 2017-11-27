Vibes heat up for end of year concert

Toni Robinson Dance School students (from left) Dana Brims, Kira Watts, Krista Bradshaw and (front) Ellie Wilson will showcase their skills and talents at their end of year Summer Vibes concert at the Brolga Theatre.

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

AS SUMMER heats up, the vibe at the Brolga Theatre this weekend will be a beach party tickets holders will want to join.

Toni Robinson's Dance School will hold it's annual end-of-year dance concert with students showcasing their skill and talents.

"My students have been working hard to put together another fantastic, bright, toe-tapping concert filled with all the fun and great music that we love," Toni said.

"This year is set at the beach, with lots of old and new songs.

"The second half then goes into a night with a mardi gras/ cabaret feel to it, including songs such as I go to Rio, Copacabana, Viva la Fiesta, and a bit of Latin to set the mood."

Toni Robinson Dance School students (back from left) Dana Brims, Ellie Wilson, Krista Bradshaw, (centre from left) Xanthe Schijvens, Zavier Maslen, Zakirah Fuller, (front from left) Ben McGowan, Tyrah Dibben and Brody Hatchman will showcase their skills and talents at the end of year Summer Vibes concert at the Brolga Theatre. Boni Holmes

The dance teacher of 41 years the concert was for all ages.

"With the help of my teachers, we have created a sparkling, colourful show - so come experience the joy of live entertainment," Toni said.

"We have such great talent in Maryborough and it is a pleasure to once again bring my students to the community."

The Summer Vibes concert by the Toni Robinson Dance School will be held at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough on Saturday, December 2 for two shows - 1.30pm and 6.30pm.

Tickets are adults $27.50, concession/student $25.50, child 12 years and under $18.

For more information visit the theatre, ourfrasercoast.com.au/Brolga-Theatre or phone 4122 6060.