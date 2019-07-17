Menu
Woman may soon walk free over fatal bashing

17th Jul 2019 11:24 AM

A woman who encouraged two men to bash a Victorian father later found dead in a shallow grave may walk free from jail in a month.

Natalie Dalton was initially charged with murder over the death of 39-year-old Jade Goodwin, whose body was found on the Mornington Peninsula in October 2017.

She instead admitted urging two men to bash Mr Goodwin as payback for an unproven claim he raped a woman.

On Wednesday, she was jailed in the Victorian Supreme Court for two-and-a-half years, with a minimum one year and eight months, after pleading guilty to intentionally causing serious injury.

With more than a year and six months already served awaiting sentence, she could be free in a month.

Prosecutors previously conceded Dalton was not responsible for Mr Goodwin's death.

