VICIOUS: Goat dead after latest Takura dog attack

SAD: Phillip Donnelly at the graves of his two goats Blossom and Myrtle who were attacked by dogs last month. Cody Fox

A VICIOUS mauling resulting in the death of a goat is the latest in a string of attacks that have claimed the lives of dozens of animals in Takura.

In early March Phil Donnelly told the Chronicle six of his goats, which he had hand-raised, had been killed by dogs that had been roaming the area.

Five other incidents had also been recorded in the area in the past couple of months, prior to the most recent attack.

One of Mr Donnelly's neighbours had lost 16 sheep, while a further nine were killed at another property.

In another incident goats and a dog were injured.

The latest incident happened on a Takura property on March 23.

"An attack on a goat in the Takura area on Saturday is the subject of an ongoing investigation,” Fraser Coast Regional Council director of development and community Gerard Carlyon said.

"The incident resulted in the goat owner having to put the animal down.

"We don't know yet if the attacker involved in the latest incident was a wild dog or domestic dog, or if it's related to the previous recent attacks in the area.

"Council reminds dog owners they must have adequate fencing in place to stop dogs wandering.”

The council provided a description of two dogs seen on a property at the scene of an incident at the time of the previous attack - a large black and tan rottweiler and a black kelpie-type dog.