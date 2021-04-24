Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigating a suspicious house fire at Raceview.
Police investigating a suspicious house fire at Raceview.
Crime

Victim of suspicious house fire still fighting for life

kaitlyn smith
24th Apr 2021 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN seriously injured in a suspicious house fire at Raceview continues to fight for his life in a Brisbane hospital.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed the victim, believed to be in his 40s, remained in critical condition as of 8am on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with burns to his arms and legs and abdominal and facial injuries.

RELATED: Multiple offenders behind fire, assault

Police cordon off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance early Friday morning.
Police cordon off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance early Friday morning.

It is alleged multiple people attacked the man at the Mahogany St property about 4.45am on Friday morning.

It is further alleged the group went on to start a fire inside the property.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze in the roof structure of the low-set brick house about 5.30am with four crews attending.

Police investigate a suspicious house fire with a man sustaining life-threatening injuries in the blaze.
Police investigate a suspicious house fire with a man sustaining life-threatening injuries in the blaze.

RELATED: Neighbours in 'quiet street' stunned as man fights for life

The Queensland Police spokeswoman said charges were yet to be laid.

She would not confirm whether any arrests had been made.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

police investigation raceview property royal brisbane women's hospital suspicious house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast make-up queen beginning to build brand empire

        Premium Content Coast make-up queen beginning to build brand empire

        News Lisa Klein has been in the beauty business for more than a decade. Now, she’s got plans to expand in a big way.

        Big changes for expanding M’boro fruit & veg business

        Premium Content Big changes for expanding M’boro fruit & veg business

        News Wholesaler store expected to double business within one year.

        RSL presidents reflect on significant day, difficult year

        Premium Content RSL presidents reflect on significant day, difficult year

        News Anzac Day services return to the Fraser Coast amid tough year for veteran community...

        Anzac legend glowing with pride after loving restoration

        Premium Content Anzac legend glowing with pride after loving restoration

        News It comes after vandals targeted the sacred site.