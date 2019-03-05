Victim's family 'in shock' at appeal decision

Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie with Coolum dad Michael Cuthbert and his daughter Makayla Cuthbert calling for an appeal against the sentence for a man who killed Sharon Cuthbert in a 2017 crash.

Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie with Coolum dad Michael Cuthbert and his daughter Makayla Cuthbert calling for an appeal against the sentence for a man who killed Sharon Cuthbert in a 2017 crash. Contributed

COOLUM dad Michael Cuthbert is elated at news Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath will appeal the sentence handed to the driver who killed his wife in a 2017 crash.

It comes after a petition signed by more than 7500 people was tabled in Parliament on Thursday by Member for Ninderry Dan Purdie calling on Ms D'Ath to appeal.

Mr Cuthbert was in the public gallery with his two daughters when Mr Purdie spoke about the three-and-a-half year sentence handed to crash driver Andrew David Muirhead last month not meeting community expectations.

His wife Sharon died on July 27, 2017, after being struck on School Rd at Coolum by a work truck being driven by Muirhead.

Muirhead pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and was given parole eligibility after 12 months.

That enraged Mr Cuthbert, who spoke out in a series of Sunshine Coast Daily stories as to why the sentence he deemed too soft should be appealed.

Mr Cuthbert said news the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had advised Ms D'Ath to appeal was "absolutely amazing".

He said the fact it came late on the last possible day for an appeal to be lodged compounded the impact.

"I was in shock," Mr Cuthbert said.

"It was something that, as much as we tried, we thought would not happen."

He said he was aware the appeal may not result in any change to Muirhead's sentence.

"I'm just so appreciative that they are going to have a look at it and hopefully do a better job this time."

Mr Purdie said he was still "pinching himself" at news of the appeal.

"We wanted to give the family any chance we could of getting the appeal."

He said it was a great win.

"We've always been concerned about how soft the sentence was," he said.

"I just think overwhelming community support for Sharon and the family has seen us get this result."

A statement from Ms D'Ath's office said she had requested the appeal following further advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She said her thoughts were with Sharon's family and friends during this difficult time.

"No further comments can be made as this matter is before the court."