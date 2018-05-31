Victims of domestic violence remembered

AS DOVES were released, so too was the message of Domestic and Family Violence awareness - not now, not ever.

Yesterday marked the end of DV and Family Protection Month and members of the community came together to remember those who had been personally affected.

A number of guest speakers attended the event including Senior Sergeant Joshua Ryan, who shared a memory from when he was young.

"When I was young I grew up on the north side of Brisbane and I remember one night when I was a kid, about 10 or 11 years of age, I heard banging at the front door," he said.

"As kids we woke up and we didn't know what was going on at that stage.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

"We went downstairs and dad opened the door and there was this young female being assaulted at our front door."

To this day, he wonders what happened to the woman and the partner who assaulted her.

At the end of the ceremony, three doves were released to remember those who lost their lives to domestic violence.

Hervey Bay Police Sergeant and DV Coordinator Hayley Skyring said it was a moving sentiment.

"Doves are traditionally a symbol of peace and love and that's what we're trying to express here, that's how the world should be," she said.

"It's everybody's issue."