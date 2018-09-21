Victims to victors: tough lesson gives way to help others

Maggie and David Sheehan, victims of elder abuse, have started a support group for other seniors suffering similar things. They are pictured here at their Howard home.

PUTTING a human face to the problem of elder abuse on the Fraser Coast, locals Maggie and David Sheehan reiterate there is nothing shameful about seeking help.

For the recent victims of a section of family violence not often talked about, the Howard couple welcome the recent Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

It is almost a year since the couple have had contact with Maggie's 55-year-old son and his partner who allegedly verbally, financially and physically abused the couple who are both in their 80s.

Maggie said it broke her heart to seek legal action against her son, her voice breaking as she recalled a pattern of escalation across two years.

In November 2017, Maggie and David were finally freed from their abusive son and his ex-partner after a court ordered Maggie's son and partner off the property after they refused to leave under their own steam.

They are banned from contact with their parents for a minimum of five years.

"We didn't tell anyone at the time," Maggie said.

"It was only after some of our friends came to visit from Perth they asked us about the 'tense atmosphere' they picked up.

"I was afraid to be alone, simple arguments escalated.

"We are on about 10 hectares and I didn't want David to go to tend to the garden and leave me alone.

"We had installed on the deadbolts on the doors... we think their end goal was to bully us enough to get the house for themselves.

"I hated it, I just wanted to leave, but this was our house."

Maggie describes having to take photos of David's bruises after he was dragged to the ground and her own arms as she was man handled and intimidated.

David said he hadn't even heard the term elder abuse until a few years ago when he read an article about people taking advantage of seniors.

"Now I think about it, my mother suffered elder abuse but we just didn't know what it was," he said.

David alleged siblings used their power of attorney to steal his mother's life savings while he was away on holiday.

"When we tried to put her in a home as she was suffering early stages of dementia we found her bank accounts had been cleaned out," he said.

"We never did get to the bottom of it."

For Maggie it wasn't just the emotional toll of having to cut off a son she loves for self preservation, to stand up for David and herself came up with consequences.

Members of Maggie's family don't currently speak to her and members of the community shun her.

"They told everyone we made them homeless and threw around other allegations," she said.

"The local police and support services were amazing.

Maggie and David have set up their own peer-support group to let others know there is help available meeting at Halcro Street Community Centre once a month.

"We can't give advice but we can share our story and just chat to people and the Halcro St guys can provide information on service to help," Maggie said.

"We just have a cuppa and chat and there is no pressure to share at all," David added.

The couple described others in the community struggling with the form of abuse which is hard to detect.

"We have had one lady who actually left the area after being abused, we have another person who is having trouble with his neighbour's bullying him," Maggie said.

"Everyone's situation is different, from controlling or stealing their finances to verbal and emotional abuse to actual physical violence."

Maggie is a retired detective and David a retired probation officer, both with extensive backgrounds in law.

"If it can happen to us it can happen to anyone," they said.

"No one deserves to be abused, even if it is by their own family."

For more information on joining the Peer Support Group call 4129 0542.

For more information on your legal rights call Taylor Street Community Legal Service on 4194 2663.

Maggie and David share their story as the Hervey Bay Hospital emergency department team has begun to take part in a domestic violence research project in order to provide better links to support and care for people experiencing domestic and family violence.

