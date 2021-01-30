Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Victoria has recorded zero new cases of COVID-19 the day after border restrictions were finally eased with one Sydney local government area.
Health

Victoria continues COVID-free streak

by Gerard Cockburn
30th Jan 2021 9:22 AM

Victoria has recorded zero new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in Saturday's numbers.

The promising figure, marking 24 days of no community transmission, comes as 13,072 Victorians got tested in the 24 hours to midnight.

One new case was reported in the state's hotel quarantine system.

On Friday evening border restrictions with New South Wales were eased.

The Cumberland local government area in Sydney has now moved from red to orange under the Victorian government permit system, with all other Greater Sydney zones transitioning to green.

Residents in the Cumberland area need to get a COVID-19 test in the first three days of being in Victoria.

All other Sydney residents can travel to Victoria without a test but still need to apply for a permit.

Originally published as Victoria continues COVID-free streak

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big money for big community projects on the Fraser Coast

        Premium Content Big money for big community projects on the Fraser Coast

        News How more than $4 million in federal funding will be spent in the region

        Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        Premium Content Wide Bay pharmacy owner busted speeding through roadworks

        News He faced court for driving at nearly 40kmh over the speed limit despite police at...

        Rural fireys keen to get a head start on controlled burns

        Premium Content Rural fireys keen to get a head start on controlled burns

        Council News It comes after the region witnessed just how quickly and easily a fire can spread...