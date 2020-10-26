Victoria records no new virus cases

Victoria has recorded no new coronavirus cases for the first time since June 9 as pleas for Daniel Andrews to open up the state intensify.

Melbourne's 14-day rolling average is well below the safe threshold of five, falling from 4.6 to 3.6 overnight. There are seven cases from an unknown source.

Regional Victoria's 14-day rolling average is just 0.2

Despite the low numbers Melbourne remains under lockdown, with Melburnians only able to travel within a 25km radius and only able to leave home for four essential reasons.

Daniel Andrews was set to ease restrictions on Sunday, but a virus cluster across Melbourne's northern suburbs forced the government to delay over fears infections would blow out of control.

While some restrictions were eased in regional Victoria, there was no joy for Melburnians on Sunday with the Premier saying a "cautious pause" was needed due to the outbreak.

"I know it's very frustrating," he said.

"We'll keep people updated today, and tomorrow."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says it was frustrating to not be able to ease restrictions as expected on Sunday. Picture: David Geraghty/NCA NewsWire

But on Sunday night in a statement the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed no new additional cases were linked to the northern metropolitan outbreak after more than 1,135 tests results were returned.

It has prompted new hope restrictions across Melbourne could be eased early this week.

DHHS testing commander Jeroen Weinmar then said on Monday morning health authorities had "a very good feeling" about controlling the cluster in Melbourne's northern suburbs - where there were 39 active cases across 11 households.

"I'm pleased to say we tested over 15,000 people in the northern suburbs over the last five or six days, 2,000 of those are yesterday, we are still going through the results this morning but right now we have no new cases," he said.

"That's a strong position to be in as we make sure to continue to control the cluster."

