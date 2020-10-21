Menu
Victoria records three new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
21st Oct 2020 7:47 AM

 

Victoria has recorded three new coronavirus case and no deaths on Wednesday as Melbourne's all-important 14-day average continues to remain low.

Melburnians have experienced a taste of freedom this week after several harsh lockdown measures were eased on Sunday night under the third step on the government's COVID-19 recovery plan.

Golf, fishing and tennis returned, while thousands have rushed to hair salons after a ban on hairdressing was lifted.

The 5km travel limit was also relaxed to 25km, while the two-hour time restriction on exercising and socialising was scrapped.

Melburnians are now able to gather outside in groups of up to 10 from two households.

Melburnians have flocked to salons as the ban on hairdressing was scrapped this week. Picture: David Crosling/NCA NewsWire
The city's 14-day rolling average has fallen from 6.4 to 6.2 on Wednesday.

There are now 10 mystery cases in Melbourne - and zero in regional Victoria.

Regional Victoria has a daily case average of just 0.4.

It comes after four infections and one death was recorded on Monday.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 20,320, with the death toll remaining at 817 and 136 active cases as of Monday.

More detail on Tuesday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

