Victoria’s lowest virus number in 129 days

Victoria has recorded only two new coronavirus cases and no death as the city's all-important 14-day average fell for the second straight day.

It's the state's lowest daily increase in 129 days since zero new cases were reported on June 9.

But it appears both were mystery cases, with infections from an unknown source in Melbourne rising by two to 17 since Thursday.

The city's 14-day average has fallen slightly from 8.9 to 8.7.

It comes after six new cases and no deaths were recorded on Thursday.

Health authorities say the 14-day average must be about five for the state government to consider easing restrictions on October 19.

But Premier Daniel Andrews said only the restrictions that were safe to ease would be eased over the weekend.

Mr Andrews said if Melbourne opened up now, the city would only be open for a short period of time before rising cases would shut the city down again.

"Everything people have given has to count for something. And it will count for a lot more if we see this thing through for a few more weeks and then take safe steps when they're safe to be taken and not taken now because we all let our frustration get the better of us," he said earlier this week.

Mass COVID-19 testing has occurred in Shepparton after truck driver from Melbourne spread coronavirus into the area. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

Regional Victoria's 14-day average again remained steady at 0.6 as testing in Shepparton increased by times the daily average amid fears of an outbreak in the regional city following three positive cases.

About 3800 tests have been taken across the Shepparton region in the past two days.

There are zero cases from an unknown source in the past 14 days in regional Victoria.

The total number of cases in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is now 20,317, with the death toll remaining at 816 and 175 active cases as of Thursday.

More detail on Thursday's new cases is expected later at the Premier's daily media briefing.

