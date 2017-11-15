Same-sex marriage: Victory celebrated at doctor's surgery

LOVE: Natalie and Nicole Stone celebrating their legal partnership in 2016.

LOVE: Natalie and Nicole Stone celebrating their legal partnership in 2016. Joy Butler

NORMALLY a doctor's waiting room is a quiet space but when Natalie Stone heard the results of the same-sex marriage survey, it was anything but.

"It's such awesome news and I'm super excited," she said.

"It's a bloody great step and a great day for equality."

Ms Stone and her partner, Nicole, entered into a legal partnership through a civil union ceremony in 2016.

Just after 9am Tuesday, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced the results of the Australian same-sex marriage postal survey.

Of the 12.7 million Australians who voted, 7,817,247 (61.6 per cent) voted in favour of same-sex marriage.

RELATED: Clear cut sign: Local church says no to same sex marriage

Ms Stone said she was waiting for her doctor when the results were ready to be delivered but made the doctor wait to hear the news.

"(The doctor) called me in and I said 'I have to watch it' and he's really great so he grabbed a chair and we watched it together," she said.

"Our 11-year-old daughter was there with me and I explained to her what was happening was history and she was very excited."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Despite an overwhelming Yes response from Australia as a whole, the Wide Bay and Hinkler electorates were less enthusiastic.

About 55.6 per cent of people in Wide Bay voted yes while 50.7 per cent voted yes in Hinkler.

As the couple feel as though they are already married, they have no plans to tie the knot despite the result.

"It's not just about marriage equality, it's about equality all around," she said.

"We should have the equality other Australian's have."

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten this morning said same-sex couples should be able to marry by Christmas.

"It may have been 61 per cent who voted yes in the survey, but I want to say all LGBTIQ Australians you are 100 per cent loved, 100 per cent valued, and after the next two weeks of Parliament, 100 per cent able to marry the person that you love," he said.

"Today we celebrate, tomorrow we legislate."