GYMNASTICS: Sweltering through a tumbling session in 40 degree heat will be a thing of the past for Wide Bay Gymnastics Club after the committee landed two grants this week.

An upgrade to the Walkers Rd club facilities will include a new kitchen, new fans to cool the training facility and a 31.2KW Solar System with battery storage.

The Club will receive $180,514 from the second round of the Community Sports Infrastructure program to install ceiling and wall insulation and 10 large commercial ceiling fans.

An additional $8,252 from the Stronger Communities program will allow for the upgrade of the kitchen at training facility.

WBGC vice-president Linda Ryan said the funding would provide improvements not only to keep operational costs down but also to help keep participants healthy.

"The idea is to be able to use the gym in the hotter parts of the day," she said.

"In summer it is very warm in here, so hopefully we will be able to branch out into school programs as well.

"I think the kids are going to love it... I don't know how they train in 40 degree heat, my hat off to them.

"I think it is going to be better for their health and we are always making sure they don't get dehydrated and it is a drain on their energy if they are losing so much in heat.

"I have a heart for the area and I have a passion for seeing kids active."

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Wide Bay Gymnastics Club vice-president Linda Ryan at the Walkers Rd club announcing $180,000 worth of funding for a kitchen upgrade and fans installed. Jessica Lamb

Ms Ryan said the increased participation of community groups such as local dance schools and junior school programs at the club means the kitchen is being used constantly.

"The new kitchen will enable the club to continue hosting children's healthy activity parties, competition and community events which attract visitors to the city," she said.

"We host competitions as part of our calendar, it is another way of getting money into our club and with the kitchen upgrade we can run a canteen.

"Also children come here straight from school so it will be a safe healthy environment for them to have their afternoon tea before coming out to train."

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt congratulated the club on its two successful grant applications.

"This is a really successful club which has over 400 participants," he said.

"It's is about making sure kids are active and participating particularly in coordinated sport and to do that they need the right infrastructure installed."

Ms Ryan said in the six years she has been vice president, the club has been successful in about $600,000 worth of grant applications and more than doubled membership.

"My aim was to see this club grow and get better facilities so we could match those in the metropolitan areas," she said.

"I'd like to thank of course all the people who have given us grants over the year.

"It's a great sport, Queensland Gymnastics has a slogan that says 'start here, go anywhere', so I believe it is a sport that give you great discipline to take into your work life, you school life any area of your life."