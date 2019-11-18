VIDEO: ‘Bomb out of the blue’: $30k damage to small business

A GYMPIE business has sustained approximately $20,000-$30,000 worth of damages after a severe thunderstorm and strong wind gust wreaked havoc in the Gympie region yesterday afternoon.

Video surveillance shows that at around 3pm for around two minutes, parts of a roof caved in and door hinges blew off at Tom Grady Rural Merchandise Store on 53 Tozer Street.

Mr Grady said he inspected the damages yesterday and believes the clean up will be around $30,000.

"It tore rollerdoors off their hinges and blew down a corner of the building," he said.

"A big sign had blown down and it took down a bit of brickwork."

Mr Grady said it was like a "bomb out of the blue."

"It would've been really narrow and fierce," he said.

"Definitely more than 100kmh winds and something I have never seen in recent times.

"It's amazing to see what happens though."

Despite the extensive damage, Mr Grady said he will remain open for business as per usual.

Bureau of Metereology forecaster Kimba Wong said they had 50km winds recorded at 3pm and did not rule out stronger winds in parts of Gympie.

"It goes to show how localised these storms can be. Further south around Glass House Mountains and Caloundra residents had 4-6cm sized hail," she said.

Gympie recorded between 10-20mm of rainfall and it's expected that this week will be "pretty dry" until the start of next week. In the Mary Valley, some residents recorded in excess of 60mm of rainfall from the storm.