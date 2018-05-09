VIDEO: Cash Converters thief captured on CCTV

HIDING his identity with a hood, a brazen thief broke into Cash Converters in Pialba early Sunday to steal as much as he could carry out.

First he used a rock to smash through the front window of the shop at about 2.40am before heading straight to the electronic goods.

He used the same rock and then his foot to break a glass case before he stole two iPhones and a Samsung Galaxy.

The crime, which was captured on CCTV cameras, took less than a minute to be executed, counting from when the individual entered to when he exited the shop.

The offender is still on the loose, and the police are asking the public for help to find the individual responsible.

A Cash Converters staff member said the incident was "disappointing" and the first of its kind since the shop moved to its current Boat Harbour Dr location.

A thief broke into Cash Converters in Hervey Bay on Monday morning. Contributed

Sunday's business operation at the shop was delayed for two hours while clean-up took place.

"We are still finding glass everywhere," the staff member said.

"We are waiting for the replacement glass to come in so the damage can be properly repaired."

This break-in comes just days after Queensland Computers on Torquay Rd in Pialba was broken into by two thieves.

The offenders ransacked the shop taking about $15,000 of goods with them.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said nobody had yet been charged over the break-in at the electronics shop.

If you have any information about either of the break-ins call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.