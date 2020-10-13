VIDEO: Cocky vs goanna in epic tree battle

A VIDEO captured at Tin Can Bay has gone viral of a cockatoo defending a tree from an unwanted reptilian visitor.

'Nature just cutting lose'. Here's an epic battle between a cockatoo and a goanna, with a magpie obviously getting in on the action as well! Straya! Credit: Floyd Barber Posted by news.com.au on Sunday, 11 October 2020

The up close footage, obtained by news.com.au from Floyd Barber shows a cockatoo fiercely defending a goanna that is trying to climb a tree on the Tin Can Bay foreshore.

The battle begins: it looked like an even match at the start. Sourced from news.com.au

MORE NEWS: RATED: Every childcare centre in Queensland

The cockatoo exhaustively throws itself at the goanna over and over - nipping and striking its tail in attempt to yank it from the tree.

The goanna repeatedly lunges at the bird in defence but it is no match for the territorial native, who after four long minutes manages to grab the goanna by the tail and tosses it into the ground from a decent height.

The goanna lands on the ground and immediately runs towards another nearby tree.

RELATED: 'Holy s---': Young spearfishers swim with great white

The cockatoo finally makes good use of this techniques and tosses the goanna to the ground with its tail. Sourced from news.com.au