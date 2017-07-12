VIDEO: Getting back into a sport as an adult

IT was a case of feel the fear and do it anyway.

For the first time in more than 15 years I jumped at the opportunity to join a friend/colleague for a gymnastics session.

From memory I was about 12 when I gave up the sport so it was an interesting experience as a 31-year-old.

And while I have continued with beach handstands, experiencing an apparatus like bars and floor again truly brought out the inner child in me.

While it's inevitable we hold more fear as an adult, with practice you can get back into whatever you put your mind to.

Yes there were a few more cracks and my adult body didn't have quite as much strength or stamina, but my gosh it was so much fun.

My colleague Annie Perets and I enjoy an adults class at Wide Bay Gymnastics.

I am now determined to practice regularly and get an adult gymnastics membership.

For the former gymnasts out there wanting to get back into it - the coaches at Wide Bay Gymnastics Club are so inspiring, encouraging and supportive.

I'm not going to lie, I put it off for weeks on end with every excuse under the sun.

I'm in my 30s, I'm too busy, I have to teach yoga, sorry I'm too tired from work.

But making the decision to just do it was so worth it.

When was the last time you did something outside your comfort zone?

I challenge you to take on a sport or activity you enjoyed as a child and see how much fun you have.

Life is too short not to!

Have you tried a sport or something you did as a child recently? Join the discussion and tell us below or email your story to amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au