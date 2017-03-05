VIDEO: How Mark Pearce built his penny-farthing

IT HAS a safety record that is dubious at best, boasts a front wheel that is bigger than some teenagers, and has the ability to pass cleanly over small potholes.

The penny-farthing, a two-wheeled staple of the 1880s, made a rare appearance at the Urangan Pier's centenary celebration on Saturday.

Urangan Pier Centenary Celebrations - Mark Pearce on his penny farthing bicycle. Alistair Brightman

"I've got a friend of mine who built one and the first time he tried to get on he had elbow reconstruction, broken rib, punctured lung, so it's a dangerous exercise," he said.

"There's not really anyone around who can write the book on how to ride these things."

Mr Pearce spent six months building his penny-farthing, which he did mostly by hand at his Pacific Haven home.

It was the latest in a string of passion projects of which Mr Pearce has dedicated his time, which includes about 15 other bikes he has built or rebuilt over time.

He identified an important, and historic, gap in his catalogue five years ago, and set about righting his record.

"I've got all sorts of bikes - road bikes, mountain bikes, I built a tandem, and the only thing I didn't seem to have was a penny farthing," Mr Pearce said.

Mr Pearce is a founding member of the Fraser Coast Bicycle User Group, and while he's often on two wheels you won't generally see him out on the penny-farthing.

"I usually only ride it for events," Mr Pearce said.

"It's only when I can get the guys here to ride shotgun to protect me from people pull out from the side of the road without looking.

"You can't manoeuvre it, and there's no brakes. It's a giant gyroscopic wheel once it's spinning so you can't stop and you can't manoeuvre very easily.

Due to the size of the wheels, Mr Pearce said undulations and potholes weren't too much of a problem.

"You can just ride over the top of them (but) they do play havoc with the spokes," he said.