VIDEO: How the Gympie region has bounced back
WHAT a difference two months of rainfall can make to the countryside of the Gympie region.
On November 26, last year Gympie region residents were struggling through drought conditions with muted hope of receiving any decent rain before April.
Drone footage from last November shows most of the region was tinder dry.
This all changed once the rain started falling in patches, with big falls in some areas and even flash flooding.
Last weekend, Gympie Times reporter Phil Coquerand captured the rejuvenated countryside at Glastonbury, Widgee, Lower Wonga, Kilkivan and Curra with a drone.
Though more rain is still needed, many pastures have returned and dams once dry now have some water in them. The Bureau is also predicting some potentially good falls for parts of the region over the next few days.