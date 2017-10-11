29°
VIDEO: Kangaroo hops to a Fraser Coast business

Matthew McInerney
A FRASER Coast business welcomed an unusually jumpy customer on Tuesday.

Daisy's Phone Repairs, located in Pialba, uploaded CCTV footage of an eastern grey kangaroo hopping to its store about 1.30pm.

"Had an unusual customer skip by today for a phone repair," the post reads.

"Got talking to her and she said her joey's had dropped the family iPad and they needed it for school tomorrow.

"She'd been to some of our competitors and was hopping mad at the high prices so she thought she'd jump on our latest iPad deal!"

It was not the only business the seemingly disoriented kangaroo passed.

The macropod was seen hopping down Boat Harbour Dr, passed lunching families at Subway, and outside Stockland Hervey Bay.

