A 47-year-old man was found unconscious in bushland near Morayfield Rd. Police say this van was linked to the incident.
News

Man found three days after serious assault

Luke Simmonds
by and Luke Simmonds
6th Dec 2019 10:50 AM


Police have released images of a black van thought to be linked to a serious incident that left a man with severe brain injuries.

The 47-year-old man was found unconscious near a van in bushland off Morayfield Rd around 4pm June 19 this year.

Police believe he was left with severe brain injuries after being seriously assaulted three days earlier.

The 47-year-old man was last seen on June 16 leaving Hargrave St, Morayfield and entered the bushland sometime between then and June 19.

He was travelling in a black 1999 Mercedes Benz van with Queensland registration plates MOT37.

Please contact police if you saw the van.

 

        • 6th Dec 2019 11:00 AM