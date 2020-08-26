Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

VIDEO: Man with gun, ammo belt stopped at Qld border

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Aug 2020 9:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man has been charged after allegedly trying to drive across the Queensland border with ammunition strapped to his waist and a shotgun in his car.

The 31-year-old Southport man was intercepted in a blue Audi sedan at the Gold Coast Hwy, Bilinga border checkpoint just after midnight on August 18.

Police will allege they seized an ammunition belt with shotgun shells that he was wearing, as well as a quantity of methylamphetamine.

Police have charged a 31-year-old Southport man with multiple offences after he allegedly attempted to cross the border in possession of a shortened firearm, ammunition and drugs.
Police have charged a 31-year-old Southport man with multiple offences after he allegedly attempted to cross the border in possession of a shortened firearm, ammunition and drugs.

 

They also allegedly located a loaded shortened firearm, a quantity of drugs (suboxone and xanax) and drug utensils.

He has been charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, authority required to possess explosives, possess utensils or pipes and contravene requirement of community-based orders.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on September 15.

Originally published as VIDEO: Man with gun, ammo belt stopped at Qld border

More Stories

armed crime drugs editors picks qld border weapons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dad who broke law by driving to work faces jail time

        Premium Content Dad who broke law by driving to work faces jail time

        News A 25-year-old father and his partner had tears in their eyes as they heard he would “almost definitely” serve jail time for disqualified driving.

        Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        Premium Content Qld COVID cases may be flying under the radar

        News Coronavirus Qld: Cases go undetected amid lack of testing

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health Brisbane COVID cases: How authorities are tracking cluster link

        M’boro candidates weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine

        Premium Content M’boro candidates weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine

        Politics Two more candidates have shared their views