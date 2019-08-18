Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

WATCH: Massive croc caught munching

by TESS IKONOMOU
18th Aug 2019 10:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

AN EAGLE-EYED Townsville aviation student made a surprising find while flying her helicopter over Cape Cleveland today.

Townsville Helicopters pilot and flying instructor Sam Arnold said he was flying alongside student Danielle Moy when she called him over the radio after spotting a massive crocodile stashing away a pig for a snack.

"She saw it … and I flew over it and took a video," he said.

"We were all pretty impressed actually that she managed to find it."

Mr Arnold said while it was not uncommon to see crocs while flying over that area, he hadn't seen a crocodile quite that big before.

More Stories

Top Stories

    ROCK ON: Aussie legend set to perform at Bay Central Tavern

    premium_icon ROCK ON: Aussie legend set to perform at Bay Central Tavern

    News Together they had a series of hits, including Don't Need Love, Soul Revival and Cry in Shame.

    BIG READ: The angels bringing hope to drought-hit families

    premium_icon BIG READ: The angels bringing hope to drought-hit families

    News Care Outreach helps 4000 drought and flood hit families

    30 years and counting for devoted whale watcher

    premium_icon 30 years and counting for devoted whale watcher

    News Dave Littlejohn first stepped on a whale watching boat in 1989

    Why Alan Jones' 'sock down the throat' comment is dangerous

    premium_icon Why Alan Jones' 'sock down the throat' comment is dangerous

    Opinion Shock jock out of line with 'shove a sock down her throat' comment