A Maryborough motorcyclist has been busted travelling at 192km/h on the Bruce Highway at Bauple.

It comes after a safety emergency was declared for Queensland‘s 220,000 motorcycle riders following an unprecedented number of fatalities on the state’s roads.

A staggering 25 motorcycle riders have been killed since January 1 – 12 higher than the five-year average.

According to police, the 25-year-old was pulled over about 6.20pm on Tuesday after he was observed travelling 92km/h over the speed limit.

As a result he was fined $1245 and lost eight demerit points.

He also lost his licence for six months.

Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner Ben Marcus said it had been a “horrific” year on the state‘s roads, with motorcycles over-represented in the death toll.

Three years‘ worth of motorcycle registrations, about 6500, were recorded in the last eight months of 2020.

Two of the motorcyclists killed this year were Fraser Coast men.

Urangan’s Jesse Carsburg was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a pole at Sunrise Beach, with investigations indicating he sped off after spotting a police vehicle.

Glenwood’s Matthew Barrett died on Old Maryborough Rd at Chatsworth in January.

The 29 year 0ld was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We‘ve got far more registered motorbikes than we’ve had previously,” Assistant Commissioner Marcus said.

“We‘ve taken the extraordinary step in the Queensland Police Service of declaring a safety emergency for motorcycle riders.”

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has also penned a safety message to the state‘s 220,000 riders.

Originally published as VIDEO: M’boro motorcyclist busted doing 192km/h