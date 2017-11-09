Menu
WATCH: Motorcycle cop almost hit head-on by semi on Bruce Hwy

POLICE have released shocking footage of the moment a police officer was almost run off the Bruce Highway by a semi-trailer.

The incident happened on the Bruce Hwy at Glenorchy, south of Maryborough on August 24 about 2pm.

The man behind the wheel of the semi-trailer, John Lombardo, appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court last month after being charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and was fined $2500.

The 54-year-old Oakhurst man also lost his licence for six months.

A motorcycle officer was travelling southbound through Glenorchy just near Six Mile Road when a heavy vehicle heading in the opposite direction allegedly crossed the double white lines into the path of oncoming traffic.

The officer was forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision with the vehicle before it swerved back onto the correct side of the road.

The semi-trailer was intercepted soon after by police who witnessed the near-miss.

Body worn and dashcam footage of the incident shows just how close the officer came to being part of the state's road toll.

Police are urging motorists travelling long distances to remain vigilant on the roads and stop for regular breaks in order to combat fatigue.

 

Topics:  bruce hwy editors picks maryborough police

The Sunshine Coast Daily

