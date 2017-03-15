Coast joey rescue video goes viral with millions of views

RESCUED: Howard's Matthew Drew is hoping his viral video of rescuing a joey from a kangaroo's pouch will inspire other locals to check on dead or injured kangaroos. The dry weather has seen kangaroos venture closer to roads.

WHEN Howard couple Matthew and Monique Drew filmed their rescue of a joey from the pouch of a dead kangaroo on the side of the road between their home and Hervey Bay, the last thing they expected was for it to go viral.

But it did and the short video clip has now been viewed more than two million times by people all across the globe on social media.

"Maybe it was the way it was filmed? Maybe it was because of how short the video is," said Mr Drew.

With thousands of shares across Facebook, the video was just one documented rescue out of hundreds the Howard pair have done.

"We have checked hundreds over the years to tell you the truth," Mr Drew said.

"I used to live in an Aboriginal community and it was common practice to check the pouches."

Now the wildlife lover is hoping his viral video and story will encourage other Fraser Coast locals to check the pouches of kangaroos that have been hit by cars.

With the region experiencing some of the driest weather on record in 2017, kangaroos are venturing closer to roads, and cars, in search of greener grass and water sources.

"We started doing it about the beginning of summer and we noticed an increased amount of hit kangaroos," Mr Drew said.

"There's not a lot you can do when you're driving 100kmh and a kangaroo jumps out, but it's about people being a bit more aware that they are coming close to the roads when the grass is greener on the edge.

Mr Drew encouraged people to report injured or dead kangaroos to wildlife carers to give surviving joeys a fighting chance.

"They can live for two or three days in the pouch," he said.

If you spot a dead or injured kangaroo or wildlife animal, you can report it to Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary on 4122 2080 or 0427 872 236.

