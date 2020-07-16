Video offers unique look at remarkable sea creature

A starfish washed up on a Hervey Bay beach recently, but it was rescued and thrown back into the water.

A STUNNING video of a starfish that washed up on a beach in Hervey Bay gives a unique look at the marine creatures.

The stranded starfish was rescued by a passer-by, who popped it back in the ocean.

Before they released the sea creature, they took a remarkable video, demonstrating its amazing feet.

The video was shared on the Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast Facebook page this week.

The post said starfish had hundreds of suction-cupped tube feet which they used for movement and feeding.

Starfish can extend or contract their feet from inside their legs as needed.

In the centre of the star is the creature's mouth.

It comes weeks after a deceased dugong was found at Burrum Heads.

A volunteer from Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast was able to attend.

The cause of death was unable to determined.