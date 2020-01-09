Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move
Grafton Fire and Rescue bust a move Grafton Fire and Rescue
Offbeat

Firey video that's setting the internet alight

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Jan 2020 6:32 AM

BEING a firefighter is serious business.

But when the opportunity arises to dance, our Fire and Rescue NSW Station 306 Grafton crew are always on deck to break out some moves.


The video shows acting captain Chris Rumpf "shaking what his momma gave him" along with other crew members in hazmat gear enjoying a well-earned break while fighting fires on the South Coast.

The series of videos were posted late Wednesday night on social media and has already been viewed more than a thousand times on Facebook, and received over 150,000 likes on Tik Tok.

To follow them on Tik Tok search @chrisrumpf

editors picks grafton fire and rescue rfs viral video
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SERVO WARS: Bowser boom fuelling competition in Bay

        premium_icon SERVO WARS: Bowser boom fuelling competition in Bay

        News ‘It’s a lot - I don’t think it’s sustainable’

        VOTERS BEWARE: Council watchdog slams baseless allegations

        premium_icon VOTERS BEWARE: Council watchdog slams baseless allegations

        News Voters have been warned to be "very cautious"

        Woman throws food at customers in boozy shopping trip

        premium_icon Woman throws food at customers in boozy shopping trip

        News Kelly Jane Sanderson tossed food at shoppers in drunken rage.

        NAMED: Man stabbed at Fraser Coast oval

        premium_icon NAMED: Man stabbed at Fraser Coast oval

        Breaking Emergency services are treating a man with a stab wound