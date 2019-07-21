Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

A freight train has passed through Coffs on fire
Offbeat

VIDEO: Sparks fly from rail grinder as it moves through town

Sam Flanagan
by
20th Jul 2019 9:19 PM | Updated: 21st Jul 2019 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAIL grinder has passed through Coffs Harbour on Saturday night with flames and smoke bellowing from its carriages.

The train passed through town around 5.30pm, with the grinder moving at a slow speed as it cleaned the tracks. 

An uncomfortable sound along with the sparks, flames and smoke caused for a very weird scene.

The above footage was filmed at the railway crossing on the intersection of MacKays Rd and Vera Dr.

Bewildered motorists looked on as the bells sounded with the train screeching and grinding past, spraying the area with sparks in the twilight. 

Not a sight you see regularly on the Coffs Coast.  

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
editors picks rail grinder trains video
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Kids show talent at rugby league carnival

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Kids show talent at rugby league carnival

    Rugby League PHOTO GALLERY: Junior NRL teams travelled from across the state to battle it out at the carnival.

    Revealed: 16 nursing homes that failed standards

    premium_icon Revealed: 16 nursing homes that failed standards

    News Why these nursing homes were deemed a serious risk

    CUT ABOVE THE COAST: Vote for region's best hairdresser

    premium_icon CUT ABOVE THE COAST: Vote for region's best hairdresser

    News Vote for your best hairdresser in our online poll

    Spearfisherman dies in diving tragedy off Sunshine Coast

    premium_icon Spearfisherman dies in diving tragedy off Sunshine Coast

    News Mike Daniell's body was found on the ocean floor