Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A crippled huntsman spider which became an online viral hit after being adopted by a Townsville woman has returned to the wild. WATCH THE VIDEO
A crippled huntsman spider which became an online viral hit after being adopted by a Townsville woman has returned to the wild. WATCH THE VIDEO
Offbeat

VIDEO: Two-legged spider nursed back to health

by KEAGAN ELDER
22nd Sep 2020 6:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crippled huntsman spider which became an online viral hit after being adopted by a Townsville woman has returned to the wild.

Peggy, the spider, was found scurrying around Elina Walsh's house with just two of its legs earlier this year.

Feeling sorry for the spider, Ms Walsh took it in like a welcome pet much to the initial disgust of her husband, Jarvis.

 

Elina Walsh with the huntsman Peggy she has been nursing back to health. Picture: Evan Morgan
Elina Walsh with the huntsman Peggy she has been nursing back to health. Picture: Evan Morgan

 

After months of feeding and watering Peggy, the spider grew back its legs after shedding its skin a number of times.

Ms Walsh even created Peggy its own Instagram page which amassed more than 4000 followers since June. She took to Instagram to document Peggy's release.

 

View this post on Instagram

*Peggy's Release!* Judging by how fast Peggy ran outta there it's safe to say she was ready to go back outside. It is a bit of a bitter sweet moment for me but I'm happy she can finally live free like a normal spider again. Taking care of Peggy the last few months have taught me some new lessons on spiders, and no doubt you guys too have learnt something new about them too. I hope that through Peggys story I've been able to help others have a more positive view on spiders. I'm not sure what to do with this page from now on but I have been thinking about turning it into a wildlife rehabilitation and education page. Let me know if you guys want to stick around for some other fun creatures I have in my care 😊 Also I apologise for the poor video quality, it's hard getting footage of a spider that's so quick haha

A post shared by @ peggy.the.2leggy on

 

MORE NEWS

Vandalised exotic cars fixed free of charge

Grieving family victims of quarantine hypocrisy

Townsville sunscreen company Ochre Sun gains national exposure

 

In the brief video, the spider could be seen sprinting from its enclosure at great speed, which huntsman spiders are renowned for.

"Judging by how fast Peggy ran outta there it's safe to say she was ready to go back outside," Ms Walsh wrote.

"It is a bit of a bitter sweet moment for me but I'm happy she can finally live free like a normal spider again."

She told The Townsville Bulletin in July Peggy was fed twice a week, using a set of tweezers to drop in small cockroaches.

Ms Walsh's dedication earned her Hero to Animals Award by animal activist group PETA.

 

 

Originally published as VIDEO: Two-legged spider nursed back to health

elina walsh wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 testing continues after viral discovery in Bay

        Premium Content COVID-19 testing continues after viral discovery in Bay

        Health Anyone with symptoms is urged to get tested

        BREAKING: Hervey Bay Labor candidate named

        Premium Content BREAKING: Hervey Bay Labor candidate named

        News After months of speculation Labor has announced who will contest the seat of Hervey...

        Waste to art creates a tin man’s heart

        Premium Content Waste to art creates a tin man’s heart

        Council News How one Fraser Coast residents has taken up recycling and artistic challenges.