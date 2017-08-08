WATCH: Synchronised swimming whales show off in the Bay

VIRAL VIDEO: Amazing whale footage not from here

A NEW video showing whales synchronised swimming in Hervey Bay is delighting viewers.

The video was shared via Tasman Venture's Twitter page this week and shows why the Bay is considered the whale watching capital of Australia.

Vicki Neville took the video aboard the Tasman Centre, with the whales' natural curiosity on full display.

A playful message was shared to social media page of the whale watching business, with judges ranking the whales' synchronised swimming efforts a perfect 10 out of 10.

The Twitter page showcases the beauty of whale watching in Hervey bay, with perfect weather conditions, close-up whale encounters and the opportunity to go swimming with whales.