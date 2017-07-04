VIDEO: A whirlwind tour of the Junior State Cup site

PLAYERS, families and supporters are converging on the Fraser Coast ahead of the Queensland Touch Football Junior State Cup.

The annual event will run from Thursday, July 6, to Saturday, July 8, and attracts more than 7000 people from across the state.

This year's Junior State Cup, the 22nd installment of the annual tournament, has attracted more than 220 teams from 29 associations.

Click here then "FOLLOW TOPIC" for instant alerts about the 2017 Junior State Cup.

The tournament is held at the sports fields bordered by Bideford St, Boundary Rd, and Tavistock St, using the grass hockey, rugby league, and junior and senior football fields.

Site preparation includes the erection of marquees and signage, field marking, and "vendor city", the central site at which businesses and communication hubs are situated.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle ventured to the site on Tuesday afternoon for a walkthrough of the fields.

Bookmark this page for complete coverage of the Qld Touch Junior State Cup.

Watch the video for a very quick look at the site, which we'll repeat during competition.

Bonus points if you can screenshot the rogue plover (masked lapwing), which didn't appreciate the Chronicle's tour, and post it to our Facebook page.