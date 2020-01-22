Menu
Crime

VIDEO: Woman police would like to speak to about bike crash

by Emily Halloran
22nd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
POLICE would like to speak to this woman in relation to a bicycle crash in Coolangatta which left a toddler with severe dental injuries.

A cyclist stopped momentarily after colliding with the young girl in Queen Elizabeth Park about 6pm on Sunday, December 29, but left soon after without leaving their contact details.

Havana Padua Eleuterio’s front teeth were pushed 95 per cent into her gums. Picture: Supplied
Penny Padua Eleuterio says her daughter Havana is still bleeding from her mouth a month after the crash.

"(Her teeth) were pushed 95 per cent into her gums," she said.

"We have to wait a month to see if they need to be surgically removed.

"The poor little thing is asking me every day what's happened to her teeth and she's waking up with blood all around her mouth due to her gums bleeding."

The Padua Eleuterio family. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
PENNY PADUA ELEUTERIO: GOLD COAST MOTHER ON A CRUSADE TO FIND CYCLIST WHO COLLIDED WITH HER TODDLER

Havana has had five visits to Dr Michael Chong at The Paediatric Dental Practice in Bundall, who have been covering her dental costs.

Mrs Padua Eleuterio said she hoped the cyclist would come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

Police would like to speak with this woman. Photo: Queensland Police
Havana Padua Eleuterio prior to her collision with a cyclist. Picture: Supplied
