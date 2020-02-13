Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Health

Vietnam places 10,000 under quarantine

13th Feb 2020 6:36 PM

Vietnamese authorities have placed an entire commune under quarantine for 14 days in connection with the coronavirus, with just over 10,000 locals affected.

Residents of Son Loi Commune, just an hour from Hanoi, will be monitored by disease control experts at checkpoints and offered daily food allowances to help cope during the coming weeks, health ministry officials said.

The commune is situated in Vietnam's northern Vinh Phuc province, where 11 of the country's 16 cases have been reported.

The health ministry also confirmed the nation's 16th case of coronavirus on Thursday.

Seven cases have been confirmed in Son Loi Commune. On January 17, eight overseas workers returned to the commune from Wuhan in China, six of whom have tested positive for the virus.

The infection has since spread to others, including a 3-month-old baby.

coronavirus quarantine vietnam

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROAD CLOSED: Heavy rain leaves small towns isolated

        premium_icon ROAD CLOSED: Heavy rain leaves small towns isolated

        News Boonooroo Rd closed as heavy rain isolates Maaroom and Boonooroo

        Dunga provides road to recovery for Bay resident

        premium_icon Dunga provides road to recovery for Bay resident

        News "It was a victory! I had crossed that bridge and it was like a rebirth".

        SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

        premium_icon SHOOTING SCENE: Police scour bush after gunman flees

        Crime Police are scouring the scene of a shooting

        Cyber safety ‘wake up call’ for Coast students

        premium_icon Cyber safety ‘wake up call’ for Coast students

        News Child porn, online bullying and cyber security in focus at school sessions