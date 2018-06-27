Vietnam vet tracks down servicemen for 50th reunion

MEMORIES: Vietnam veteran Graham Pollock is organising a 50th anniversary reunion for the 13th Intake of National Servicemen who marched into Singleton, NSW on July 16, 1968.

IT'S been 50 years since the 13th Intake of National Servicemen marched into Singleton, NSW, for compulsory training in armed service.

More than 250 Queensland men completed six months' training and most went on to serve in the Vietnam War.

One of those men was Graham Pollock, 69, who served in infantry.

Mr Pollock is organising a reunion in Hervey Bay and wants as many men from the 13th Intake to attend to share some memories and have a yarn over a beer.

One of 12 platoons of the 13th Intake of National Servicemen who marched into Singleton, NSW, on July 16, 1968. Front row; Lawson, Walsh, Leslie, Briggs, Stewart, Rodger, Dole, Clarke, McPherson Second row: Helmich, Donges, Smith, Cpl Roberts-Thomas, Lt Wallens, Sgt Englis, Battams, Thompson, Wilson, Bevis, Powell. Third row: Cpl Myers, Hinze, Brown, Kerry, Fratus, Clarke, Holzhäuser, Evans, Elferson, Patterson, Collard, Cpl Van Back row: Alchin, Hunt, Mark, Gaw, Butler, Pollock, Burns, Bartes, Sheehan, Hart, Summers Contributed

"Most of us haven't seen each other in 50-odd years," Mr Pollock said.

"I'm asking everyone to bring memorabilia with them, you know, their old platoon photos and things like that so we can recognise everyone."

Four days before Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, 20-year-old Graham landed in Vietnam.

He said they watched the landing on a television in a mess shed they nicknamed the boozer because that's where they drank beer.

"I got there four days before man walked on the moon," he said.

"I remember that, thinking how incredible they can put a man on the moon yet we can't stop the war."

Mr Pollock played football in Vietnam with a young lieutenant, who is now the Australian Governor-General.

"Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove was one of our platoon commanders," he said.

"Peter and I used to crack down in the second row.

"We'd get up and have a game at 7am because it was the only time we could fit a game in.

"I was usually a centre or a second rower, but rugby union they used my height and rugby league, I was quite speedy, so they used me as the centre.

"And we were undefeated in Vietnam, we were never beaten by another country."

An unknown American GI, Graham Pollock and Peter Sheehan. Contributed

The reunion will be a two-day event, starting at Torquay Hotel on Monday, July 16, and finishing at the Hervey Bay RSL on Tuesday, July 17, for farewell drinks.

Mr Pollock said it was a milestone he'd like to celebrate with his old mates because it could be the last time for some of them.

"They're all in their 70s now and they're all starting to drop one by one, every week someone else has died," he said.

"I just wanted to get the National Servicemen in front of people."