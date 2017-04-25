Vietnam veteran: today is about saying thanks

BURRUM SERVICE: (L) Peter Imbesi holding daughter Zoe with veteran Warren Dries and his daughter Carly Imbesi with Natalie Imbesi.

FOR Vietnam veteran Warren Dries, Anzac Day gives him a chance to see how much the Fraser Coast community respects and honours those who fought for their freedom.

Warren faced conflict overseas between 1968 and 1969, and said from his perspective, commemorating Anzac Day was an important way to thank those who had served, and those who had not come home.

"It means we're recognising the freedom we've come to enjoy," Warren said.

"It's good to see the little ones here and the school kids from school here, learning all about it."

Warren's daughter, Carly Imbesi and her husband Peter as well as their two daughters Zoe and Natalie stood among the crowd of about 200 people in Burrum Heads yesterday for the early morning Anzac Day service.

The service started at 8.15am with a march along Burrum Heads Rd, and stopped outside the community hall where the speeches and wreath laying were held.

Guest speaker Greg Jacobsen, who lives in Burrum Heads, told his story about living near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea.

Mr Jacobsen said he was fortunate enough to meet a rubber plantation owner and Second World War veteran who had trekked the Kokoda trail 10 times while serving his country.

The veteran's plantation was destroyed while he fought for Australia.

"Our Australian forces overcame a great foe [on the Kokoda trail]," Mr Jacobsen said.

"It was at a great cost, though."